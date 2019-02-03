TRAFFIC

1 dead, another critical after car crashes into pole on Roosevelt Boulevard

1 dead, another critical after car crashes into pole on Roosevelt Boulevard. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on February 3, 2019.

FRANKFORD (WPVI) --
Police are trying to determine if alcohol played a role in a deadly crash on Roosevelt Boulevard.

The Action Cam was at the scene on the Boulevard near Bustleton Avenue in the Frankford section of the city, where the car smashed into a utility pole.

Investigators say the female driver of the car was trying to make a left onto Bustleton when the car went out of control and slammed into the pole.

The passenger, another woman, died instantly.

Firefighters had to cut through the mangled metal to get to the driver.

She's in critical condition.

Police say they found beer and marijuana in the vehicle.

-----
