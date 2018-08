One person is dead following a single car crash in Predicktown.The Action Cam was on the scene along the 300 block of Perkintown Road, where the driver of a Nissan Altima lost control and crashed into a tree just before 7 a.m. Sunday.The driver was trapped in the wreckage, and was pronounced dead a short time later.The roadway has been shut down in both directions while police continue to investigate.------