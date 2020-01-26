Traffic

1 dead, several injured in crash on Route 476 in Marple Township

MARPLE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One person is dead and several others were injured after a crash on Route 476 southbound in Marple Township early Sunday.

The three-vehicle crash occurred around 4 a.m. in the southbound lanes of 476, just south of Exit 5.

Police said one person was pronounced dead at the scene and several others were transported to the hospital for treatment. There is no word on their conditions.

Route 476 is closed to southbound traffic between exits 3 and 5 while state police conduct an investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficmarple townshipfatal crashblue route
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Kelly Drive
Teen and infant daughter reported missing in Upper Darby
AccuWeather: Some Sun, Breezy
Calif. woman diagnosed with coronavirus; 3rd case in US
Police locate car in fatal Broad Street hit-and-run
Owner offers reward for safe capture of escaped emu
Heavy rain causes flooding in Philly region
Show More
5.0 earthquake hits Puerto Rico amid ongoing tremors
NYPD officer dad, fiancee arrested in death of 8-year-old boy
Crime Fighters: Who killed Naython Brown?
Coronavirus: US Consulate to evacuate staff from epidemic-stricken Wuhan
Patio furniture flies off roof, injuring 1 person in NYC
More TOP STORIES News