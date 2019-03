BURLINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- A two-vehicle crash has shut down Route 130 in both directions in Burlington Township Friday night.It happened before 9:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Route 130.Police say a truck and another vehicle collided with a utility pole going into the vehicle.A passerby took the driver of the vehicle to the hospital. So far, no word on that person's condition.