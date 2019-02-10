1 injured after car collides with paramedic vehicle in New Castle County

At least one person was hurt after a car collided with a paramedic vehicle in Delaware.The Action Cam was at the scene at Airport and West Basin roads in New Castle County.The two vehicles slammed into each other around 10 a.m. Sunday.No one in the paramedic unit was injured.The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Christiana Hospital, where there is no word yet on a condition.Police are trying to determine what led to the crash.-----