Traffic

1 injured after tractor-trailer jackknifes on I-95 in Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) -- A tractor-trailer accident caused major issues on I-95 on Wednesday afternoon.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on southbound I-95 just south of Route 141 in Delaware.

Police say a one person was injured in the accident. The driver was reportedly ejected from the door of the cab which opened when the truck impacted the guardrail.

Two left lanes of I-95 southbound were briefly closed as police conducted their investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficdelaware newstraffic
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in David Ortiz shooting also wanted in Pennsylvania
Police: Teens beat man, break his jaw in Old City
More than 200 dogs rescued from New Jersey hoarding home
Police: Woman stabbed after school function in Kensington
SugarHouse Casino will get a new name this fall
ABC News travels with President Donald Trump from Iowa to the White House
Protesters demanding more money for ACCT
Show More
'GMA' throws out first pitch at Phillies game
'Drag Queen Storytime' sparks more discussion in Haverford Twp.
Police: Relative arrested after child, 7, brings gun to school
Cereals still reportedly contaminated by weed killer
Adam Joseph thanks viewers for supporting niece before surgery
More TOP STORIES News