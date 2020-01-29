1 injured in Roosevelt Boulevard collision in Olney

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was injured in an early morning collision on the Roosevelt Boulevard in the Olney section of Philadelphia.
The two vehicle crash happened around 3:45 a.m. Wednesday on the northbound side of the Boulevard near Mascher Street.
At least one person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
The outer drive of the northbound lanes remained closed as police continued to investigate.
