1 killed, 1 in custody after Coatesville collision

This is so sad. A fatal accident closes Business Rt 30 in both directions. Please drive safely. @6abc pic.twitter.com/nHoLtxrmZg — Karen Rogers (@karenrogers6abc) March 20, 2019

COATESVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- A person was taken into custody following a fatal crash in Chester County.It happened around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday at 8th Avenue and Lincoln Highway (Business Route 30) in Coatesville.Authorities say two vehicles collided and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.Police took a second person into custody. So far they have not commented on charges.Chopper 6 over the scene showed two vehicles badly damaged near the Walgreens.The deadly incident closed Route 30 in both directions.