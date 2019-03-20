1 killed, 1 in custody after Coatesville collision

It happened around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday at 8th Avenue and Lincoln Highway (Business Route 30) in Coatesville.
This is so sad. A fatal accident closes Business Rt 30 in both directions. Please drive safely. @6abc pic.twitter.com/nHoLtxrmZg— Karen Rogers (@karenrogers6abc) March 20, 2019
Authorities say two vehicles collided and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police took a second person into custody. So far they have not commented on charges.
Chopper 6 over the scene showed two vehicles badly damaged near the Walgreens.
The deadly incident closed Route 30 in both directions.