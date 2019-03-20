Traffic

1 killed, 1 in custody after Coatesville collision

EMBED <>More Videos

Chopper 6 over the scene of a fatal car crash in Coatesville, March 20, 2019

COATESVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) -- A person was taken into custody following a fatal crash in Chester County.

It happened around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday at 8th Avenue and Lincoln Highway (Business Route 30) in Coatesville.


Authorities say two vehicles collided and one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police took a second person into custody. So far they have not commented on charges.

Chopper 6 over the scene showed two vehicles badly damaged near the Walgreens.

The deadly incident closed Route 30 in both directions.

EMBED More News Videos

Fatal crash shuts down portion of Rte. 30 in Coatesville: Karen Rogers reports on Action News at 6 a.m., March 20, 2019

Report a Typo
Related topics:
trafficcoatesvillepa newstrafficaccidentcollisioncrash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Sources: Feds seize roughly 450 kilos of cocaine at Port of Philadelphia
2 men killed by gunfire in Kensington
Woman attacked with tire iron inside Upper Darby Wawa
Free ice cream and other deals to celebrate spring
Philadelphia girl dubbed youngest barber in the world
2 critical following double shooting under the El on Market Street
Police: Man survives car crash by getting Taco Bell hot sauce
Show More
Tire slashing spree suspects caught on video
South Jersey man found in possession of more than a thousand images of child porn, police say
AccuWeather: A Bit Milder Today, Rain On Thursday
Coroner: Girl dies after falling from 4th-floor window in Allentown
Hip hop makes cheese taste best, study says
More TOP STORIES News