TRAFFIC

1 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash that shut down Roosevelt Bouelvard

EMBED </>More Videos

Deadly head-on crash shuts down Roosevelt Boulevard. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on May 14, 2018. (WPVI)

MAYFAIR (WPVI) --
One person was killed in a head-on crash in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia that shut down a portion of the Roosevelt Boulevard for hours.

Two others were taken to the hospital in critical and serious condition.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday on Cottman Avenue near the Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police say two vehicles collided head-on.

The victims' identities have not been released.

All southbound lanes of the outer drive of the Roosevelt Boulevard were closed for approximately three and a half hours. Traffic began getting by the scene around 8 a.m.

EMBED More News Videos

3 injured in head-on crash in Roosevelt Boulevard. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on May 14, 2018.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newstrafficaccidentcrashcollisionRoosevelt Boulevard
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
SUV crashes into home in Burlington County; driver tested for DUI
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
Truck hits downed tree on Pa. Turnpike, 6 more crashes follow
Water main break flooded road in Havertown, Delaware Co.
Motorcyclist injured, driver overturns in 2 N.J. crashes
More traffic
TRAFFIC
SUV crashes into home in Burlington County; driver tested for DUI
10 injured in N.J. chain-reaction crash
Truck hits downed tree on Pa. Turnpike, 6 more crashes follow
Toddlers survive alone for days after car wreck kills mother
Witness: Drug overdose may have caused crash in Wilmington
More Traffic
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News