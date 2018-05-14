MAYFAIR (WPVI) --One person was killed in a head-on crash in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia that shut down a portion of the Roosevelt Boulevard for hours.
Two others were taken to the hospital in critical and serious condition.
It happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday on Cottman Avenue near the Roosevelt Boulevard.
Police say two vehicles collided head-on.
The victims' identities have not been released.
All southbound lanes of the outer drive of the Roosevelt Boulevard were closed for approximately three and a half hours. Traffic began getting by the scene around 8 a.m.
