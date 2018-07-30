We're jamming up on the ramp from I-95 SB to Columbus Blvd SB because and accident investigation closes SB traffic on Columbus Blvd. @6abc pic.twitter.com/k9D0Kr8OXC — Karen Rogers (@karenrogers6abc) July 30, 2018

One person was killed in a crash involving two motorcycles in South Philadelphia.It happened around 3 a.m. Monday on Columbus Boulevard near Christian Street.The crash has shut down Columbus Boulevard between Spruce and Catherine streets.Pennsylvania State Police have closed the ramp from I-95 southbound to Columbus Boulevard as they investigate the scene. A portion of the ramp to I-95 northbound was blocked by debris. Drivers should expect delays in the area.Authorities have not released any further details.