TRAFFIC

1 killed in South Philadelphia motorcycle crash, Columbus Boulevard closed

EMBED </>More Videos

1 killed in South Philadelphia motorcycle crash. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on July 30, 2018. (WPVI)

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
One person was killed in a crash involving two motorcycles in South Philadelphia.

It happened around 3 a.m. Monday on Columbus Boulevard near Christian Street.

The crash has shut down Columbus Boulevard between Spruce and Catherine streets.

Pennsylvania State Police have closed the ramp from I-95 southbound to Columbus Boulevard as they investigate the scene. A portion of the ramp to I-95 northbound was blocked by debris. Drivers should expect delays in the area.



Authorities have not released any further details.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newstrafficcrashaccidentmotorcyclesmotorcycle accidentSouth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
2 dead following crash on I-95
Police investigate crash on Broad Street
1 dead, 3 injured following Trenton crash
Collision causes SUV to overturn on Frankford Avenue
More Traffic
Top Stories
Police: Large crowd of juveniles gathers to fight near Temple U.
Dispatch call details moments before deadly shooting near Dorney Park
'Philly Special' gender reveal video goes viral
Conflicting information about new helmet rule irks Eagles players
Man shot in head on Torresdale Avenue
5 rescued from Lehigh River
1 dead, 3 injured following Trenton crash
AccuWeather: Increasing Clouds, Not Too Humid Today
Show More
Old ballplayer tweets highlight team fears of social media
50 years on, McDonald's isn't messing with its Big Mac
SUV slams into Ellsworth Street home
Police: Accused killer assaults officers, steals cruiser in West Philly
Vigil held for victim in fatal hit-and-run in West Philadelphia
More News