1-month-old girl killed in Northeast Philly crash, 2 mothers and another baby sent to hospital

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A one-month-old girl was killed in a head-on crash while crossing the Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia that also sent a four-month-old boy and their two young mothers to the hospital, police said.All four were inside a car when it collided with an SUV at the Boulevard and Harbison Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.Police said the 19-year-old mother of the one-month-old child was riding up front in the passenger seat. The other mother, 21, was the driver. Her four-month-old son was also in the car, police said."Preliminary information is that there were two car seats in the vehicle with the infants. We're not certain at this time if the children were in the car seats, if they were properly strapped in or buckled in. We're not sure," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.All four inside the car and the driver of the SUV were taken to Einstein Medical Center.The one-month-old girl was pronounce dead at the hospital. Her mother suffered leg injuries. The four-month-old boy is listed in stable. His mother sustained minor injuries.Debris was left behind on the Boulevard and it appeared that the airbags did not deploy in either vehicle.Investigators said the vehicles were driving in opposite directions in different lanes on Harbison.Police said, according to preliminary information, the SUV made a left-hand turn to go south on the inner lanes of the Boulevard and that's when the collision occurred.Accident investigators do not believe this was a T-bone accident; they're treating it as a head-on collision based off the front-end damage on both vehicles.Police are working the case, questioning adults, checking for video and looking at driving records.