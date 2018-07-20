TRAFFIC

1 person injured in car crash in Burlington County

1 person injured in car crash in Burlington County. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on July 20, 2018. (WPVI)

EVESHAM TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
Chopper 6 was over a single-car crash in Burlington County, NewJersey Friday night.

Police, fire and emergency crews descended on the scene around 9 p.m. at Route 70 and Whitebrite Drive in Evesham Township.

One vehicle landed in a wooded area on the side of the road.

At least one person had to be flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital.

No word on what caused the crash or the condition of the victim.

