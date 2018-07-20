1 person injured in car crash in Burlington County

EVESHAM TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --Chopper 6 was over a single-car crash in Burlington County, NewJersey Friday night.
Police, fire and emergency crews descended on the scene around 9 p.m. at Route 70 and Whitebrite Drive in Evesham Township.
One vehicle landed in a wooded area on the side of the road.
At least one person had to be flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital.
No word on what caused the crash or the condition of the victim.
***HERE***
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps