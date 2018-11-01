1 person injured in motorcycle crash in Gloucester County

MONROE TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --Police say one person was injured Wednesday night after a motorcycle crashed in Monroe Township, Gloucester County.
Chopper 6 was over the scene shortly after 8 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Black Horse Pike.
The operator of the motorcycle suffered serious injuries and is listed in critical condition.
It's not clear on why the motorcyclist lost control.
The southbound Black Horse Pike is shut down for the investigation.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps