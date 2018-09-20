A car and a tractor-trailer collided on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bucks County Thursday night, leaving at least one person trapped in the wreckage.The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes near mile marker 349 in Lower Southampton Township.Chopper 6 was over the scene, showing a car under a Target store tractor trailer.One person suffered serious injuries in the collision.So far, no word on other injuries, or what led to the crash.The incident resulted in a long traffic backup while the eastbound lanes shut down due to the emergency response.-----