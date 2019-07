ATCO, N.J. (WPVI) -- A teenager riding a dirt bike was killed in a collision in Atco, New Jersey.It happened around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday at Maple and Tremont avenues.Police said the 14-year-old ran a stop sign and then crashed into a vehicle.The impact threw him from the bike.He was taken to Virtua Voorhees Hospital where he died. His name has not been released.