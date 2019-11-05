19-year-old injured in collision between school bus, SUV in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager was critically injured in a serious collision involving a school bus and two vehicles in West Philadelphia.It happened around 11:05 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 59th and Chestnut streets.Authorities said an 18-year-old man was driving a black Scion and swerved into the left lane, hitting a black 2003 BMW. The BMW, driven by a 19-year-old woman, hit the unoccupied school bus that was parked.Rescue crews were able to pull the 19-year-old from underneath the school bus.Chopper 6 was over the scene as she was placed on a stretcher. She was then taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition.No arrests have been made, police said.