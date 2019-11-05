Traffic

19-year-old injured in collision between school bus, SUV in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A teenager was critically injured in a serious collision involving a school bus and two vehicles in West Philadelphia.

It happened around 11:05 a.m. Tuesday in the area of 59th and Chestnut streets.

Authorities said an 18-year-old man was driving a black Scion and swerved into the left lane, hitting a black 2003 BMW. The BMW, driven by a 19-year-old woman, hit the unoccupied school bus that was parked.

Rescue crews were able to pull the 19-year-old from underneath the school bus.

Chopper 6 was over the scene as she was placed on a stretcher. She was then taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where she was listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficwest philadelphiaschool bus accidentschool bustrafficaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
Woman accused of faking cancer, collecting over $10K in donations
Suspicious death in Fox Chase under investigation
Most OK, some confused with electronic voting machines in Philly
Election Day: Polls open until 8 p.m. in Pa., N.J.
Pa. court rules Marsy's Law votes won't be counted
Show More
AccuWeather: Mostly mild Election Day, possible snowflakes Fri
Murder suspects slip into walls to flee California jail
Man stabbed to death over Popeyes chicken sandwich: Police
Researchers say light can hack into your smart device
Krispy Kreme reverses course, will allow Minn. student to resell doughnuts
More TOP STORIES News