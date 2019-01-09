TRAFFIC

2 accidents along I-95 after car chase

Chopper 6 overhead as the southbound lanes of I-95 are shut down near the Island Avenue on-ramp following a crash, January 9, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A police chase that began in Delaware ended in Southwest Philadelphia Wednesday night.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95.

Initial reports said police were in pursuit of a vehicle that was heading northbound in the southbound lanes.

The pursuit ended when a crash occurred near the Island Avenue on-ramp.

There were also reports of a second accident further south on I-95, approaching the Essington Avenue exit.

All southbound lanes of I-95 have been shut down in the area.

Chopper 6 was overhead as traffic was stalled for miles on Southbound I-95 as police investigated.

There is no word if the driver has been apprehended at this time.

Police have not said why the driver was being pursued.

