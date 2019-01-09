2 accidents along I-95 after car chase

A police chase that began in Delaware ended in Southwest Philadelphia Wednesday night.It happened around 7:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95.Initial reports said police were in pursuit of a vehicle that was heading northbound in the southbound lanes.The pursuit ended when a crash occurred near the Island Avenue on-ramp.There were also reports of a second accident further south on I-95, approaching the Essington Avenue exit.All southbound lanes of I-95 have been shut down in the area.Chopper 6 was overhead as traffic was stalled for miles on Southbound I-95 as police investigated.There is no word if the driver has been apprehended at this time.Police have not said why the driver was being pursued.------