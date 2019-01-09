2 accidents along I-95 after car chase

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --A police chase that began in Delaware ended in Southwest Philadelphia Wednesday night.
It happened around 7:45 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95.
Initial reports said police were in pursuit of a vehicle that was heading northbound in the southbound lanes.
The pursuit ended when a crash occurred near the Island Avenue on-ramp.
There were also reports of a second accident further south on I-95, approaching the Essington Avenue exit.
All southbound lanes of I-95 have been shut down in the area.
Chopper 6 was overhead as traffic was stalled for miles on Southbound I-95 as police investigated.
There is no word if the driver has been apprehended at this time.
Police have not said why the driver was being pursued.
