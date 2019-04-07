2 adults, infant injured in crash in New Castle County

NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (WPVI) -- Police have charged a New Castle man with multiple counts of vehicular assault and DUI as a result of a crash that occurred Friday night.A firefighter could be seen comforting a young child following the crash on Limestone and Paper Mill roads in Hockessin just before 10 p.m.Police say a 2017 Cadillac being driven by a 55-year-old woman from Marlton, New Jersey was traveling southbound on Limestone Road when a 2003 Toyota Camry proceeded through the intersection against a red light, striking the right side of the Cadillac.Upon arriving on the scene, emergency crews located the driver of the Camry, 47-year-old Zun Kebei's, seven-month-old son in the vehicle, not in a car seat.The child was transported to A.I. duPont Hospital for Children with non-life threatening injuries.The investigation determined that the child was not restrained at the time of the collision.It was also determined that Kebei, who was not injured, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the collision.The driver of the Cadillac along with two passengers, an adult male, and adult female were all transported to Christiana Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Kebei faces a number of charges, including DUI and Endangering the Welfare of a Child While DUI.