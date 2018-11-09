TRAFFIC

2 bicyclists struck by vehicle in Salem County, New Jersey

2 pedestrians struck in Alloway Township: As seen on Action News at 5 p.m., November 8, 2018

ALLOWAY TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
Two bicyclists were struck by a driver in Salem County.

It happened just before 4 p.m. Thursday on the 600 block of Watsons Mill Road in Alloway Township.

Chopper 6 was over the scene where two bicycles could be seen lying mangled on the side of the road.

Both victims, a man and woman, were taken to Cooper University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges are pending against the driver oft he striking vehicle.

Related Topics:
trafficnew jersey newsbicyclecar crashAlloway Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
