Two bicyclists were struck by a driver in Salem County.It happened just before 4 p.m. Thursday on the 600 block of Watsons Mill Road in Alloway Township.Chopper 6 was over the scene where two bicycles could be seen lying mangled on the side of the road.Both victims, a man and woman, were taken to Cooper University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Charges are pending against the driver oft he striking vehicle.