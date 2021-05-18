crash

2 critically injured after vehicle slams into cars at Camden County dealership

By
BERLIN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two people are in critical condition after their vehicle crashed into several parked cars at a dealership in Berlin, New Jersey.

Investigators said it happened around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday at Diamond Auto Sales.

The dealership is located where S. White Horse Pike splits into Jackson and Tansboro roads.

There are just over a dozen vehicles in the lot, but nearly half were damaged during the crash.

Investigators believe a two-door Honda Accord was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control and rolled over landing several feet down Tansboro Road.

The impact forced an SUV on top of another vehicle.

Investigators said two people were trapped inside the car that crashed.

Both were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported.

