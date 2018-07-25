TRAFFIC

2 dead, 2 injured in Camden County vehicle crash

2 dead, 2 injured in Camden County vehicle crash as reported by Trish Hartman during Actioon News at 11 on July 25, 2018 (WPVI)

BERLIN BOROUGH, N.J. (WPVI) --
Police said two men are dead and two people are injured after a crash here on White Horse Pike near Ellis Road in Berlin Township.

The road is reopened now but it was closed for hours during the investigation.

It happened around 5 p.m. on the White Horse Pike near Ellis Avenue.
Two damaged cars, one of them mangled, were towed from the scene of the deadly crash.

Police said these were the two vehicles that were involved, and inside a heavily damaged Honda were the two men who didn't survive.

"It looked like there was a vehicle that was going westbound and another vehicle going eastbound," said Berlin Police Department Lt. Millard Wilkinson. "It looked like one of the cars went into oncoming traffic. Based on the physical evidence."

Police said both vehicles ended up in the eastbound lanes of White Horse Pike, and two men were pronounced dead at the scene.

About a mile stretch of White Horse Pike was closed for several hours after the crash as investigators worked. Some neighbors weren't able to get home right away.

"We came all the way from around New Freedom Road and in between we tried, but all the roads were blocked," said Priti Patel.

Police said two people in another car were injured and taken to Cooper Medical Center for treatment and that those victims were alert when they left the scene.

Some folks who live nearby watched the investigation.

"It was surprising. Nothing happens like that. Not this bad," said Patel. "And then they said two people passed away. It's sad to hear that."

The names of the two men killed have not yet been released.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
