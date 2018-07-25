2 dead, 2 injured in Camden County vehicle crash

BERLIN BOROUGH, N.J. (WPVI) --Officials are investigating a deadly crash in Berlin Borough, Camden County Wednesday evening.
It happened around 5 p.m. on the White Horse Pike near Ellis Avenue.
Police say two people have died in the crash.
Two others were injured and taken to Cooper Medical Center. So far, no word on their conditions.
Both directions of White Horse Pike were closed for approximately 3 hours as officials investigated.
