Pennsylvania State Police say two people are dead after an SUV was crushed by a dump truck that overturned in Chester County, Pa.The crash happened on the southbound Route 202 ramp to westbound Route 30 bypass in East Whiteland Township around 10 a.m. Wednesday.Chopper 6 was overhead to find multiple rescuers working to free someone from the wreckage.Heavy equipment was used to upright the dump truck. Firefighters and medics quickly removed a survivor from the SUV and placed that person in an ambulance.There was no immediate word on a cause of this crash.Drivers are encouraged to stay clear of the area.