EAST WHITELAND TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --Pennsylvania State Police say two people are dead after an SUV was crushed by a dump truck that overturned in Chester County, Pa.
The crash happened on the southbound Route 202 ramp to westbound Route 30 bypass in East Whiteland Township around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Chopper 6 was overhead to find multiple rescuers working to free someone from the wreckage.
Heavy equipment was used to upright the dump truck. Firefighters and medics quickly removed a survivor from the SUV and placed that person in an ambulance.
There was no immediate word on a cause of this crash.
Drivers are encouraged to stay clear of the area.
