2 drivers injured in crash on Route 309 in Hatfield Township

HATFIELD TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A portion of Route 309 was shut down for some time overnight as police investigated a crash between a car and a box truck early Tuesday.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. on Bethlehem Pike and Advance Lane in Hatfield Township.

The crash involved a car and a box truck, with the box truck flipping onto its side.

The two drivers had to be extricated from the vehicles. Both were flown by medivac to area hospitals.

The roadway was closed for some time while officials investigated.

Police said continue to expect delays in the area.
