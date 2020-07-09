2 drivers killed in head-on crash in Logan Township, New Jersey

LOGAN TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A Philadelphia woman and Delaware County woman were killed in a head-on crash in Gloucester County, New Jersey.It happened around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 300 block of Heron Drive in Logan Township.Police said the driver of a 2010 Ford Taurus was attempting to pass another vehicle and subsequently struck a 2015 Chevrolet Malibu head-on.The driver of the Chevrolet, a 27-year-old woman from Philadelphia, and the driver of the Ford, a 22-year-old woman from Darby, were both pronounced dead at the scene.Their names have not been released.There were no other occupants in either vehicle.