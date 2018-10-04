2 injured in bus, truck crash on New Jersey Turnpike

At least two people were injured in a crash involving a Greyhound bus and a flatbed tractor-trailer on the New Jersey Turnpike.It happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday on the southbound lanes near mile marker 22 in Deptford.Officials said there were 23 people on the bus at the time of the incident.The two injured people were taken to Inspira Woodbury Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Several ambulances were dispatched to the scene, but it is unclear if anyone else required medical attention.------