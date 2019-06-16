Traffic

2 injured in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were injured after a two-car crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Northeast Philadelphia.

The Action Cam was on the scene in the southbound outer lanes of the boulevard near Longshore Avenue.

Police say two vehicles ran into each other around 3 a.m. Sunday.

The impact caused one of the cars to roll over several times.

The driver of that car was thrown through the windshield.

That person is in critical condition at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

The other injured person is in stable condition.

Police are trying to determine what caused the crash.
