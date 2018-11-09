2 injured in fiery crash on Kelly Drive at Boathouse Row

Two people are hospitalized after a fiery crash along Kelly Drive at Boathouse Row.It happened around 2 a.m. Friday near Brewery Hill Drive.Police say the driver of a BMW was traveling at high speed, left the roadway, headed into the woods, then dropped back down onto Kelly Drive where the vehicle overturned and burst into flames.The passenger was able to get out of the vehicle on his own, however, crews had to cut the driver out of the car.One victim is listed in critical condition. The other is stable.One of the victims told authorities there might have been a third person in the vehicle. First responders searched the wooded area in case the third person had been ejected. The Marine Unit was also called in. However, crews later determined only two people were in the BMW. They say the person may have been confused after being involved in the crash.Crews remain on the scene investigating and clearing debris. The road will likely be closed for a while.------