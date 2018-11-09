TRAFFIC

2 injured in fiery crash on Kelly Drive at Boathouse Row

EMBED </>More Videos

2 injured in fiery crash on Kelly Drive near Boathouse Row. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on November 9, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Two people are hospitalized after a fiery crash along Kelly Drive at Boathouse Row.

It happened around 2 a.m. Friday near Brewery Hill Drive.

Police say the driver of a BMW was traveling at high speed, left the roadway, headed into the woods, then dropped back down onto Kelly Drive where the vehicle overturned and burst into flames.

The passenger was able to get out of the vehicle on his own, however, crews had to cut the driver out of the car.

One victim is listed in critical condition. The other is stable.

One of the victims told authorities there might have been a third person in the vehicle. First responders searched the wooded area in case the third person had been ejected. The Marine Unit was also called in. However, crews later determined only two people were in the BMW. They say the person may have been confused after being involved in the crash.

Crews remain on the scene investigating and clearing debris. The road will likely be closed for a while.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newstrafficaccidentcrashkelly driveboathouse rowCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
2 bicyclists struck by vehicle in Salem County
Off-duty firefighter crashes Maserati in Philadelphia
Pedestrian dies after being struck by school bus in Port Richmond
Dump truck accident injures 1 in Logan
More Traffic
Top Stories
Cecily Tynan's Winter Weather Outlook
NJ State Troopers pull unconscious man from burning car
Retired officer helps take down Bass Pro Shop shoplifting suspects
S. Philly triple shooting leaves 15-year-old boy dead
2 bicyclists struck by vehicle in Salem County
Wounded Philly police officer released from the hospital
AccuWeather Alert: Heavy Rain Late Today and Tonight
After California mass shooting, experts say prepare yourself
Show More
Video captures Thousand Oaks gunman shooting inside bar
'Horrific scene': 13 dead including gunman at California bar
Niece of actress Tamera Mowry among dead in Thousand Oaks shooting
Off-duty officers chase teens after neighbor's home burglarized
Driver sought for hit-and-run in Willingboro, N.J.
More News