2 injured in Roosevelt Boulevard crash in Feltonville

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were injured in a crash on the Roosevelt Boulevard in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia.The two-vehicle crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday in the southbound lanes at C Street.One vehicle landed on its roof and the other suffered rear-end damage.A light pole was knocked over and blocked all the southbound lanes.There is no word on the condition of the victims or what caused the crash.