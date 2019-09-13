2 injured in Roosevelt Boulevard crash in Feltonville

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two people were injured in a crash on the Roosevelt Boulevard in the Feltonville section of Philadelphia.
The two-vehicle crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Friday in the southbound lanes at C Street.
One vehicle landed on its roof and the other suffered rear-end damage.
A light pole was knocked over and blocked all the southbound lanes.
There is no word on the condition of the victims or what caused the crash.
