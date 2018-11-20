TRAFFIC

2 killed in Bear crash, debris injures another driver

Driver, passenger killed in Bear crash. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on November 20, 2018.

BEAR, Del. (WPVI) --
A driver and passenger were killed on impact when their car hit a guardrail then slammed into a highway sign pole in Bear, Delaware.

Delaware State Police say it happened on Route 1 near Exit 156 just before 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The crash ripped the car into three pieces.

Mangled debris was scattered across both sides of the highway and struck another car. The driver in that was car was injured but is expected to be OK.

Police have not yet said why the original driver lost control.

