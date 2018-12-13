EAST WHITELAND TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --The two people who were killed when a dump truck rolled over onto their SUV on Wednesday morning in Chester County have been identified.
Pennsylvania State Police say the victims are 50-year-old Regena McCray-Palmer and 59-year-old Connie Motley-Wright, both from Newark, New Jersey.
Three other people in the SUV were injured. The driver of the dump truck was not hurt.
Chopper 6 was overhead to find multiple rescuers working to free someone from the wreckage.
Heavy equipment was used to upright the dump truck. Firefighters and medics quickly removed a survivor from the Nissan Pathfinder and placed that person in an ambulance.
There was no immediate word on a cause of this crash.
Police are asking any witnesses to come forward as they try to figure out who may be at fault.
