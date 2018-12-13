TRAFFIC

2 killed in crash with dump truck on Route 202 ramp in East Whiteland Township identified

2 dead, 3 hurt after SUV crushed by dump truck on Rt. 202 ramp. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 4pm on December 12, 2018.

EAST WHITELAND TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
The two people who were killed when a dump truck rolled over onto their SUV on Wednesday morning in Chester County have been identified.

Pennsylvania State Police say the victims are 50-year-old Regena McCray-Palmer and 59-year-old Connie Motley-Wright, both from Newark, New Jersey.

Three other people in the SUV were injured. The driver of the dump truck was not hurt.

Chopper 6 was overhead to find multiple rescuers working to free someone from the wreckage.

Heavy equipment was used to upright the dump truck. Firefighters and medics quickly removed a survivor from the Nissan Pathfinder and placed that person in an ambulance.

There was no immediate word on a cause of this crash.

Police are asking any witnesses to come forward as they try to figure out who may be at fault.
