The two people who were killed when a dump truck rolled over onto their SUV on Wednesday morning in Chester County have been identified.Pennsylvania State Police say the victims are 50-year-old Regena McCray-Palmer and 59-year-old Connie Motley-Wright, both from Newark, New Jersey.Three other people in the SUV were injured. The driver of the dump truck was not hurt.Chopper 6 was overhead to find multiple rescuers working to free someone from the wreckage.Heavy equipment was used to upright the dump truck. Firefighters and medics quickly removed a survivor from the Nissan Pathfinder and placed that person in an ambulance.There was no immediate word on a cause of this crash.Police are asking any witnesses to come forward as they try to figure out who may be at fault.------