2 officers, 2 civilians injured in vehicle collision in SW Philadelphia

2 officers, 2 civilians injured in vehicle collision in SW Philadelphia. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on February 22, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Officials say two Philadelphia police officers and two civilians were injured after a police SUV collided with two other vehicles in Southwest Philadelphia.

It happened after 8:30 p.m. at 60th and Springfield Avenue.

The police SUV was traveling northbound when it collided with two vehicles, a Ford Focus traveling eastbound and a Nissan Quest traveling westbound.

Both officers were injured and taken to Methodist Hospital. They are expected to be treated and released.

The driver in the Ford Focus, a 36-year-old man was injured and taken to the hospital.

A 56-year-old man in the Nissan, suffered injuries and was taken to Hahnemann University Hospital.

No word on their conditions.

The officers' vehicle sustained heavy front end damage.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

