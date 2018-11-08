New Jersey State Police are investigating an accident involving two pedestrians and a car in Salem County, New Jersey.It happened just before 4 p.m. on the 600 block of Watsons Mill Road in Alloway Township.Chopper 6 was over the scene where two bicycles could be seen lying mangled on the side of the road.A car with front-end damage and a damaged windshield was stopped at the scene, but police have not confirmed that the car was the striking vehicle.Two medivacs have been sent to the scene.There is no word yet on the severity of injuries.The investigation into the incident is ongoing.------