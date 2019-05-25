2 pedestrians struck by vehicle in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- Two pedestrians were struck by an SUV in Ocean City, New Jersey.Investigators say a 48-year-old driver was turning left from 8th street onto southbound Bay Avenue when she hit two adults crossing the street.A 47-year-old man needed to be flown via medical chopper to AtlanticCare Regional and a 40-year-old woman was taken there in an ambulance.There is no word on their condition or any charges.The investigation is ongoing.