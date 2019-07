WINSLOW TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Two people were seriously injured in a crash in Camden County.The Action Cam was in Winslow Township just after 4:30 p.m Friday on Route 73 near Myers Avenue.It appears the car and the SUV collided head-on.There is no word on what caused the bad crash.Police closed down the intersection for hours to investigate.It has since reopened.