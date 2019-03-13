2 rescued after car crashes off Kelly Drive

FAIRMOUNT PARK (WPVI) -- Two people were rescued after a car went off Kelly Drive and into an embankment.It happened just before 8 a.m. Wednesday near Reservoir Drive in Fairmount Park.Arriving police officers found a car had crashed into the brush by Kelly Drive.Two people were trapped inside the vehicle.Crews were able to rescue the two and take them to Hahnemann University Hospital.There is no word on the severity of the injuries.Police are investigating how the car ended up in the embankment.