Traffic

2 rescued after car crashes off Kelly Drive

EMBED <>More Videos

2 rescued after car crashes off Kelly Drive. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on March 13, 2019.

FAIRMOUNT PARK (WPVI) -- Two people were rescued after a car went off Kelly Drive and into an embankment.

It happened just before 8 a.m. Wednesday near Reservoir Drive in Fairmount Park.

Arriving police officers found a car had crashed into the brush by Kelly Drive.

Two people were trapped inside the vehicle.

Crews were able to rescue the two and take them to Hahnemann University Hospital.

There is no word on the severity of the injuries.

Police are investigating how the car ended up in the embankment.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
trafficphilly newskelly drivetrafficaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Actresses, CEOs charged in alleged college admissions scam
Man dies in triple shooting outside of North Philly sports bar
3-story collapses in Nigeria with children inside
Alex Trebek returns to "Jeopardy!" following cancer announcement
SEPTA transit officers back on the job following strike
Teens on bikes take up lane on Allentown street, police on alert
3 people escape Germantown house fire
Show More
Colton and Cassie find love, 'The Bachelorette' is Hannah B!
Dick's Sporting Goods to stop sales of rifles, ammo at 125 stores
RBG surprises thrift store volunteers with thank you letter
Google launches new 'Carmen Sandiego' game
AccuWeather: A Bit Milder Today, Rain Friday
More TOP STORIES News