Two teens injured in rollover crash in Manayunk

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- At least two teens were injured in a rollover crash overnight, in the Manayunk section of the city.
The car they were in slammed into fencing and went down into a construction site along the 500 block of Rector Street.
The conditions of the teens are not known at this time.
Officials said they do not know why the car went out of control.
Police continue to investigate the crash.
