2 teens killed after being ejected from car following crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Oxford Circle

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police said two teenagers are dead after a crash on the Roosevelt Boulevard that sent one car off the road and into a house.The crash happened just before 11 p.m in the southbound lanes near Stevens Street.Police said a 17 year old and a 19-year-old boy were in a white car driving in the outer lanes of the Roosevelt Boulevard near Devereaux Street when they collided with another car.The impact of the collision sent their car into a tree before ultimately crashing into a home on the corner of Roosevelt Boulevard and Stevens Street.Both the 17 year old and the 19 year old were ejected from the car, police said one was sent into the home and the other landed in the street.Both were pronounced dead at the scene.Philadelphia police are investigating the accident.