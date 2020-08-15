Traffic

New Jersey Turnpike crash leaves 22-year-old man dead

CARNEYS POINT, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 22-year-old man has died following a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike.

It happened around 11 p.m. Friday near mile marker 3.5 in Carneys Point, Salem County.

Police said the victim was traveling south on the turnpike when he struck the rear of a box truck that was parked on the shoulder.

The man was rushed to Salem Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

New Jersey State Police are investigating.
