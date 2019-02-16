A vehicle crash on the Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia's Crescentville section has left three children and two adults injured.It happened around 4 p.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes near Whitaker Avenue.A 5-year-old boy was taken to Saint Christopher's Hospital for Children with critical injuries.A 10-year-old boy was taken to Einstein Medical Center with serious injuries. Another 10-year-old was also hurt, his condition is unknown.Police say a 35-year-old woman was also taken to Einstein. And a 55-year-old man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale.According to police, the three children were ejected from the vehicle.It's not clear on why the vehicle crashed.Motorists can expect delays near the crash site.-----