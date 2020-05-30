Traffic

3 dead after vehicle collides with NJ Transit bus in Burlington County

MOORESTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Three people were killed and two others were injured after a crash involving a New Jersey Transit bus in Burlington County.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Route 38 and Pleasant Valley Road in Moorestown.

According to police, the bus was making a left turn from Route 38 westbound onto Pleasant Valley when it was struck by a vehicle traveling Route 38 eastbound.

The bus driver and one passenger were transported to Cooper University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The three people who were in the vehicle, two women and one man, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The collision shut down Route 38 in both directions for hours.

Officers are in the process of determining the cause of the crash and attempting to identify and notify the families of the victims.

Anyone who witnessed or has any information on this crash is asked to contact the Police Department at 856-914-3092 or traffic@moorestownpd.com.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficmoorestownbus crashnew jersey transitaccidentcollisioncrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
National Guard summoned to aid cities amid police clashes following George Floyd's death
Philly residents, DA Krasner disgusted over George Floyd death
Woman killed in first of 2 crashes on NJ Turnpike
4 teens shot, 2 men injured in another Philly violent night
AccuWeather: Warm, Less Humid
Philly police sergeant, DWI suspect injured in head-on crash
Philadelphia unveils 'Safer at Home' guide for yellow phase
Show More
Off-duty police lieutenant shot during altercation in South Philly
Philadelphia police fatally shoot man armed with knife in Frankford
Protests in George Floyd's death turn violent in Brooklyn; cops injured, hundreds arrested
'We feel your pain': Local experts respond to unrest in Minnesota
Victim speaks out who was struck by stray bullet
More TOP STORIES News