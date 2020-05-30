MOORESTOWN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Three people were killed and two others were injured after a crash involving a New Jersey Transit bus in Burlington County.
It happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Route 38 and Pleasant Valley Road in Moorestown.
According to police, the bus was making a left turn from Route 38 westbound onto Pleasant Valley when it was struck by a vehicle traveling Route 38 eastbound.
The bus driver and one passenger were transported to Cooper University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The three people who were in the vehicle, two women and one man, were pronounced dead at the scene.
The collision shut down Route 38 in both directions for hours.
Officers are in the process of determining the cause of the crash and attempting to identify and notify the families of the victims.
Anyone who witnessed or has any information on this crash is asked to contact the Police Department at 856-914-3092 or traffic@moorestownpd.com.
3 dead after vehicle collides with NJ Transit bus in Burlington County
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News