Police tell Action News an illegal turn led to extensive damage to a front porch in North Philadelphia.Police say the driver of a Nissan Titan was traveling on West Fairmount Street just before 1 a.m. when he made the illegal turn onto North 10th Street and lost control of the truck.Police say the driver and two passengers ran away after the truck crashed into the porch.Authorities also say one of the men came back to try to remove the license plate from the truck, but ran off again when he was confronted by neighbors.No one inside the home was injured.-----