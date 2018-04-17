3 injured after SEPTA bus crash in North Philadelphia

Three people were injured in a SEPTA bus crash in North Philadelphia.It happened around 9:25 a.m. Tuesday at North 29th Street and Cambria.The driver veered off the sidewalk and smashed into two poles.A third would come in a domino effect with the wires pulling it down.The bus came to a stop when it went through the fence surrounding a Philadelphia Water Department Parking lot.One of the three people who were injured was the bus driver.SEPTA officials say it is not clear why the driver lost control of the bus.------