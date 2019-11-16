crash

3 injured in fiery I-95 crash, southbound lanes remain closed in Bucks County

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Three people were injured in a fiery crash between a tanker truck and an SUV that shut down part of Interstate 95 in Bucks County.

According to state police, the crash happened just after 9 p.m. Friday and shut down all lanes of the highway near Street Road in Bensalem.

Police said the truck collided with an SUV. It was carrying nearly 4,000 gallons of heating oil which quickly ignited into a massive fireball.



The flames were so intense from the highway overpass that trees caught fire below on Bristol Pike.

The flames had been extinguished by 10:15 p.m., and the northbound lanes reopened at about 10:30 p.m.

However, I-95 southbound remained closed Saturday morning.

Witnesses told Action News the sound of the incident was intense.

"We just heard a boom and it sounded like very close thunder or a car backfiring," Jason Baker said.

Police said the truck driver and two other people were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.



PennDOT is working to repair asphalt at the crash site.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.
