3 injured in I-95 multi-vehicle crash in South Philadelphia

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Three people were hurt in an accident involving an SUV and two tractor trailers on I-95.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday on I-95 southbound near the Washington Avenue exit in South Philadelphia.

Two women, ages 27 and 19, and a 19-year-old man were rushed to Jefferson University Hospital for treatment.

There's no word on their conditions.

Police shut down the left lane and the exit ramp to Washington Avenue while they investigated what caused the accident.
