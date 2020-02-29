Traffic

3 injured in multi-vehicle crash involving SEPTA bus in West Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash involving a SEPTA bus in the West Oak Lane section of Philadelphia.

It happened early Saturday morning on the 6500 block of Broad Street.

Police said the driver of a dark colored vehicle made a U-turn and was hit by a silver car.

An off-duty SEPTA bus was unable to stop and struck both vehicles.

Three people were taken to Einstein Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficwest oak lane (philadelphia)septaaccidentcrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man steals ambulance, leads police on wild chase
1 killed in shootout at LA Fitness parking lot in KOP
2 men shot to death in Kensington: Police
Man comes face-to-face with machete attacker in his car
Man who just moved into home escapes Philly fire
Philly police hires its 1st transgender recruit
Man found guilty in murder of Nicki Minaj's stage manager
Show More
Teen visits 71 police departments to raise autism awareness
Nora the Piano Cat still on key after 13 years of internet fame
WVU student from Camden County shot and killed: Police
Another slump delivers worst week for Wall Street since 2008
Retired NJ police officer released from hospital after accident
More TOP STORIES News