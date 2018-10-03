TRAFFIC

3 injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-295 southbound in New Jersey

Chopper 6 Video: Crash on I-295 on October 3, 2018.

LAWRENCE TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
Three people were injured in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and several vehicles on Interstate 295 in Lawrence Township, New Jersey.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday.

Video from Chopper 6 showed the tractor-trailer and three heavily damaged passenger vehicles at the scene.

According to police, the tractor-trailer struck the rear of a Jeep. That Jeep then hit a Subaru, which overturned and struck a Toyota.

Multi-vehicle crash on I-295. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on October 3, 2018.



The driver of the Subaru was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The drivers of the Jeep and Toyota suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The southbound lanes were shut down for several hours. All lanes were reopened by 3 p.m.

There was no word on any charges related to this crash.

