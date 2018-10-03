EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4402012" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Multi-vehicle crash on I-295. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on October 3, 2018.

Three people were injured in a crash involving a tractor-trailer and several vehicles on Interstate 295 in Lawrence Township, New Jersey.The crash happened in the southbound lanes around 8:20 a.m. Wednesday.Video from Chopper 6 showed the tractor-trailer and three heavily damaged passenger vehicles at the scene.According to police, the tractor-trailer struck the rear of a Jeep. That Jeep then hit a Subaru, which overturned and struck a Toyota.The driver of the Subaru was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The drivers of the Jeep and Toyota suffered non-life-threatening injuries.The southbound lanes were shut down for several hours. All lanes were reopened by 3 p.m.There was no word on any charges related to this crash.------