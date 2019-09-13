3 killed in Plymouth Township head-on crash, captured on police dashcam

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5536896" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Action Cam Video: Deadly crash on Ridge Pike in Plymouth Township, Pennsylvania on September 13, 2019.

PLYMOUTH TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Three people were killed and another was critically injured in a head-on crash late Thursday night in Montgomery County that was captured on a nearby police officer's dashcam, authorities said.Plymouth Township police said an officer was near the scene and part of the crash was recorded from the camera in his patrol car.It happened around 11:50 p.m. Thursday at the five-point intersection of Ridge Pike, Chemical Road, North Lane, and Colwell Road.Police said the crash occurred when the driver of a Honda Pilot traveling at a high rate of speed westbound on Ridge Pike failed to make a turn approaching Chemical Road.The Honda crossed over the median and into the eastbound lane where a Dodge Grand Caravan was traveling.Police said the Honda struck the Dodge head-on.The crash caused the driver of the Dodge to be trapped in the vehicle. He was found unresponsive with massive injuries and pronounced dead at the scene.The driver of the Honda was also was trapped with massive injuries and died at the scene, police said.A passenger was killed when the impact of the crash caused him to be ejected from the Honda.The other passenger in the Honda was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical condition.According to police, the officer near the scene heard the Honda coming up behind him at a high rate of speed.The head-on crash occurred within 10 yards of the officer.Along with some of the crash being caught on the officer's dashcam, it was also recorded from traffic cameras at the intersection.Police said the identities of the victims are being withheld until they are positively identified and their families are notified.Ridge Pike was shut down to traffic for six hours until reopening shortly before 6 a.m. Friday.