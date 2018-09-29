TRAFFIC

3 people, including 2 officers, injured in crash in Feltonville

3 people, including 2 officers, injured in crash in Feltonville. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on September 29, 2018.

FELTONVILLE (WPVI) --
A serious crash sends three people, including two Philadelphia Highway Patrol officers, to the hospital.

Several cars were involved in the crash just after 1 a.m. Saturday in the city's Feltonville section.

The highway patrol cruiser crashed into another car in the northbound lanes of the Roosevelt Boulevard near Third Street.

The impact then caused the car to hit a nearby parked car.

The three injured people are all expected to be okay.

