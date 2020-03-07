Schuylkill Expressway

Three-vehicle crash shuts down portion of Schuylkill Expressway

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A three-vehicle crash shut down a portion of the Schuylkill Expressway early Saturday morning.

It happened just before 2 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of the expressway between the Gladwyne and Belmont exits.

Police said at least one person was critically injured in the crash.

Around 5 a.m. the westbound lanes of the highway were reopened but traffic was still being detoured at onto the Gladwyne exit in the eastbound direction.

All lanes of the expressway reopened around 8 a.m.
